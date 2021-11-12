Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. Renasant reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

RNST traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. 159,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,232. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.21. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Renasant by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Renasant during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Renasant during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.