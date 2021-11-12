Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.11. Square posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,160 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,884. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after buying an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after buying an additional 912,282 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQ traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.04. 168,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,969,323. The firm has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.36. Square has a twelve month low of $173.01 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.13.

Square, Inc

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

