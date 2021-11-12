Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.66. Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAKE. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CAKE traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.95, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

