Zacks: Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.08 Million

Brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post sales of $106.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the highest is $109.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $75.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $363.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.60 million to $366.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $445.16 million, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $459.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clarus.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clarus from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,302. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. Clarus has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $951.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 2,905.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

