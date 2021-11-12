Zacks: Analysts Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report $90.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.48 million and the lowest is $88.23 million. Gogo reported sales of $77.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $332.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.65 million to $334.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $377.30 million, with estimates ranging from $364.22 million to $396.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Gogo stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 666,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,305. Gogo has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

