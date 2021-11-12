Zacks: Analysts Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post sales of $7.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.93 billion and the highest is $8.01 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $32.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.83 billion to $33.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.27 billion to $35.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,533,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,136. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $160.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.03 and a 200-day moving average of $126.98. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 88.11%.

Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

