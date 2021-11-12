Zacks: Analysts Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Microchip Technology reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 405,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,270,000 after acquiring an additional 28,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,148,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 155,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 16,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.41. The stock had a trading volume of 38,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,171. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.98%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

