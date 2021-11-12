Zacks: Analysts Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.21 Million

Brokerages expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to announce $107.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.50 million and the highest is $108.50 million. NewAge reported sales of $90.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $456.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $454.61 million to $457.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $478.31 million, with estimates ranging from $472.97 million to $483.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

NBEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ NBEV traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $182.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewAge during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NewAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in NewAge during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NewAge by 36.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NewAge by 40.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.