Zacks: Analysts Expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will announce $2.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $2.36. Prudential Financial posted earnings of $2.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $14.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.83 to $14.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prudential Financial.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,025. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.