Zacks: Analysts Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.56. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.15.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.26. 3,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,397. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $207.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.96.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.