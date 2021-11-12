Zacks: Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. V.F. posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. Cowen cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in V.F. by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in V.F. by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in V.F. by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 78,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. V.F. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

