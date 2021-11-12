Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BrainsWay posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

BWAY traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. 9,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.45 million, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in BrainsWay by 2.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in BrainsWay by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BrainsWay by 377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

