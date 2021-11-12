Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce $35.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.62 million and the highest is $82.00 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $108.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.27 million to $155.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $106.84 million, with estimates ranging from $78.40 million to $132.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $90.98. 147,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,425. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

