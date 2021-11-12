Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on NOTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,126,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 171,456 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.60, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $56.14.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

