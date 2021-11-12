Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will post sales of $252.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.34 million and the lowest is $239.70 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $213.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $922.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $905.10 million to $940.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 72.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,856 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

