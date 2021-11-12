Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce $460.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted sales of $291.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $60.03. 491,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99 and a beta of 1.02. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,989.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,667,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

