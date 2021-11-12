Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Brokerages forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on VMW. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.56.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,390,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,803,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,052,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VMW traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.54. 2,792,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,829. VMware has a one year low of $123.76 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

