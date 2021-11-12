Zacks: Brokerages Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $11.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $506.96. The stock had a trading volume of 498,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,964. The company has a 50-day moving average of $488.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.05. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

