Zacks: Brokerages Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.69. Koppers posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koppers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,490,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,869,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Koppers by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after buying an additional 218,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Koppers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Koppers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.78. 135,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $742.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. Koppers has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

