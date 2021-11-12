Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. Oxford Industries reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 165.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXM stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.19. 45,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,312. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.28. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

