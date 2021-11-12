Zacks: Brokerages Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will post $281.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.37 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $267.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at $3,411,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 54.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at about $463,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,909. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education has a one year low of $59.75 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

