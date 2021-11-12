Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $901.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post $901.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $922.00 million and the lowest is $880.42 million. The Middleby reported sales of $729.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Middleby by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,868,000 after acquiring an additional 329,235 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,749,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Middleby by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Middleby by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,074,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.73. The stock had a trading volume of 252,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,384. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $196.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.68.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.