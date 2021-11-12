Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post sales of $31.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.39 million and the highest is $32.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $6.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $35.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $41.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.27 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $34.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VYGR. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. 2,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,468. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $129.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 48,485 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 111,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

