Zacks Investment Management Buys 1,418 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 3.67.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

