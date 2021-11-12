Zacks Investment Management Buys 895 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $48.96 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

