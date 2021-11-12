Zacks Investment Management Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,333 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of Fulton Financial worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 223,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after buying an additional 65,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.98 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

