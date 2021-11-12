Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 11,824.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CSWI opened at $142.59 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

