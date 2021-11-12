Zacks Investment Management Raises Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of Ready Capital worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 428.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 56,343 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 67.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter worth $1,635,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Ready Capital stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

