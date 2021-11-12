Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,113 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,298 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

NYSE:LPX opened at $65.69 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

