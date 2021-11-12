Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.32.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Athenex has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $227.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 224.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 153,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after buying an additional 204,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 66.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 190.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 156,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

