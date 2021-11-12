Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HVRRY. Societe Generale downgraded Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

HVRRY stock opened at $92.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.91. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.28.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

