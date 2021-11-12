Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $252.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.34. SLR Senior Investment has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 63.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

