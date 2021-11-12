Zacks Investment Research Lowers Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) to Hold

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Get Andritz alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADRZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

ADRZY remained flat at $$10.78 on Friday. 181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.66. Andritz has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Andritz (ADRZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.