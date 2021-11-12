Zacks Investment Research Lowers Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.41.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.76. Skillz has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $898,664.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 80,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 598,605 shares of company stock worth $6,973,603 and sold 713,613 shares worth $7,716,478. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Skillz by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Skillz by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Skillz by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

