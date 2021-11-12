Zacks Investment Research Lowers SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

SLR Investment stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $820.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SLR Investment by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

