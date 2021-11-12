Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to “Strong-Buy”

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

CIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Grupo Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bancolombia stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

