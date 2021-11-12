Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearSign Technologies Corporation provides industrial combustion and sensing technologies for industrial and commercial systems. The company’s OEM products consists ClearSign Core(TM) and ClearSign Eye(TM) and other sensing configurations. It serves energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. ClearSign Technologies Corporation, formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation, is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

