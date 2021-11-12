Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) to “Hold”

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Clover Health Investments stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,527,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,690,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

