Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) to Buy

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

SIGA opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 512,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164,097 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

