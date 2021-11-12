Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Cut to $217.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $222.00 to $217.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.37.

Shares of ZLAB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.88. 1,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,888. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.95. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total value of $1,146,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,273 shares of company stock worth $20,745,290. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $1,137,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1,013.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 232,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,061,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,656,000 after acquiring an additional 152,819 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 14.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

