Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zai Lab updated its Q3 guidance to ($1.01) EPS.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $85.20 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZLAB. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.37.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $1,509,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,745,290. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

