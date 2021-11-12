Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $4.23 on Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,994.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,774.68 or 0.07346309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.36 or 0.00428281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.23 or 0.01043529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00087832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.48 or 0.00408464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00275005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00225703 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

