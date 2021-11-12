ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Down 0% This Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $190,117.76 and $140.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00053274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00227163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00091417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

