Zigcoin (ZIG) Trading Down 8% Over Last Week

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 8% against the dollar. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and $212,106.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.34 or 0.00220800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00090332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.