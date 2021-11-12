Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.51

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.53. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 8,420 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $506.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZOM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Zomedica by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 144,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zomedica by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,113,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 788,615 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zomedica by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,045,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Zomedica by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 451,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 123,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zomedica by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 211,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

