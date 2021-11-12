ZUSD (ZUSD) Market Cap Reaches $1.48 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $69,802.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,721,270.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79730239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00097979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.04 or 0.07215701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,710.54 or 0.99893907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

