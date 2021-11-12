Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 35,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,802. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.30.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 66,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 303.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 208,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

