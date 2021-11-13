-$0.01 EPS Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is $0.77. Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($2.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.21) to ($4.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.41.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,839,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,793,830. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

