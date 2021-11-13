-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

In other news, Director Douglas Kass purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

