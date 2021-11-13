-$0.06 EPS Expected for SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 61.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEAC opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.15.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

